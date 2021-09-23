EU legal adviser says VW software is banned 'defeat device'

Rantos said that the temperature window when the exhaust fumes were being cleaned “is not representative of real driving conditions” because temperatures often drop below 15 C (59 F) in Austria and Germany, where cars are also routinely driven at higher altitude.

Should the ECJ act in line with Rantos’ opinion when it rules in coming months, the verdict would be a new blow to Volkswagen.

The automaker has been mired in a scandal known as “Dieselgate” since 2015, when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found that the company had installed special software to rig U.S. emissions tests for its latest “clean diesel” vehicles.

Volkswagen has apologized and paid more than 31 billion euros ($36 billion) in fines, recall costs and compensation to car owners.

The German car manufacturer admitted to fitting millions of cars with the device and it turned out that the use of the cheating software hadn't been isolated to the U.S. In Europe, it had argued that the software could be justified by the fact that it helps protect the engine over time.