EU looking to reinforce climate credentials during summit

Poland, which last year didn't commit to the EU’s 2050 climate neutrality goal, and other eastern countries, including the Czech Republic and Hungary, largely depend on coal for much of their energy needs. They consider it unfair that all member states should be submitted to the same ambition without taking into consideration their respective energy mixes.

László Palkovics, the Hungarian minister for innovation, told local media before the summit that his country was planning to propose a target of a 40% cut in emissions for all member states by 2030, with the remaining 15% to be assumed by the EU as a whole.

According to draft conclusions of the summit, member states should agree that the new target “will be delivered collectively by the EU in the most cost-effective manner possible. All Member States will participate in this effort, taking into account considerations of fairness and solidarity, while leaving no one behind.”

World leaders agreed five years ago in Paris to keep the global warming increase to below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), and ideally no more than 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees F) by the end of the century. Under the Paris accord, countries are required to submit updated climate targets by the end of this year.

Another delay in revising the EU’s current 40% emission cuts objective for 2030 would also be particularly embarrassing before the virtual Climate Ambition Summit marking five years since the Paris deal. The event on Saturday will be co-hosted by the U.K. with the United Nations and France. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week he wants the U.K. to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 68% from 1990 levels by 2030 — a more ambitious goal than the EU’s.

“It's time for European leaders to deliver,” said ecological activist Adelaïde Charlier, a co-founder of Youth for Climate Belgium. “It’s crucial for the EU if they want to stay leaders, they really have to step up their game."

Greenpeace and other environmental groups have said the improved EU target is insufficient to properly tackle climate change.

“To increase the chances of limiting global heating to 1.5°C and avoid the worst effects of climate breakdown, Greenpeace is calling for at least a 65% cut in EU emissions from polluting sectors by 2030,” the NGO said in a statement Thursday.

