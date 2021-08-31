EU ministers meet to discuss Afghanistan, refugees

“But then we need to act now and not wait until we have big flows of people at our external borders or until we have terrorist organizations being stronger,” she added. "So that’s why we need to act now to support people in Afghanistan, in the neighboring countries, and work together with international organizations.”

The EU's focus on accommodating migrants close to Afghanistan will not please rights groups.

Amnesty International said in a letter to Johansson that the EU and its member nations “must refrain from extremely damaging responses that put emphasis on keeping the EU’s border ‘protected’ and proposing or adopting measures that shift the responsibility for the protection of refugees to third countries.”

The human rights group said the EU should give Afghans who reach Europe “access to the territory and to fair and effective asylum procedures and adequate reception conditions” and also consider all Afghan women and girls as “prima facie refugees” due to the risks they would face in Afghanistan.

American forces helped evacuate over 120,000 U.S. citizens, foreigners and Afghans after the Taliban regained control of the country, according to the White House. Coalition forces also evacuated their citizens and Afghans. But foreign nations and the U.S. government acknowledged they didn’t evacuate all who wanted to go.

According to some EU estimates, around 570,000 Afghans have applied for asylum in Europe since 2015.

Asylum applications by Afghan nationals have climbed by a third since February as it became clear that the United States would pull troops out of Afghanistan. More than 4,648 applications were recorded in May, according to the EU’s asylum office. About half of the applications tend to be successful.

___

Corder reported from The Hague, Netherlands.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Afghanistan at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan and of migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Caption Evacuees from Afghanistan disembark from a U.S. airforce plane at the Naval Station in Rota, southern Spain, Tuesday Aug. 31, 2021. The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America's longest war. (AP Photo/ Marcos Moreno) Credit: Marcos Moreno Credit: Marcos Moreno

Caption Evacuees from Afghanistan stand on the tarmac after disembarking from a U.S. airforce plane at the Naval Station in Rota, southern Spain, Tuesday Aug. 31, 2021. The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America's longest war. (AP Photo/ Marcos Moreno) Credit: Marcos Moreno Credit: Marcos Moreno

Caption Children from Afghanistan are given snacks after disembarking from a U.S. airforce plane at the Naval Station in Rota, southern Spain, Tuesday Aug. 31, 2021. The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America's longest war. (AP Photo/ Marcos Moreno) Credit: Marcos Moreno Credit: Marcos Moreno

Caption One of the evacuees from Afghanistan undergoes a COVID test after disembarking from a U.S. airforce plane at the Naval Station in Rota, southern Spain, Tuesday Aug. 31, 2021. The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America's longest war. (AP Photo/ Marcos Moreno) Credit: Marcos Moreno Credit: Marcos Moreno

Caption Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive after disembarking from a U.S. airforce plane at the Naval Station in Rota, southern Spain, Tuesday Aug. 31, 2021. The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America's longest war. (AP Photo/ Marcos Moreno) Credit: Marcos Moreno Credit: Marcos Moreno

Caption Evacuees from Afghanistan disembark from a U.S. airforce plane at the Naval Station in Rota, southern Spain, Tuesday Aug 31, 2021. The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America's longest war. (AP Photo/ Marcos Moreno) Credit: Marcos Moreno Credit: Marcos Moreno

Caption Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive after disembarking from a U.S. airforce plane at the Naval Station in Rota, southern Spain, Tuesday Aug. 31, 2021. The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America's longest war. (AP Photo/ Marcos Moreno) Credit: Marcos Moreno Credit: Marcos Moreno

Caption Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive after disembarking from a U.S. airforce plane at the Naval Station in Rota, southern Spain, Tuesday Aug. 31, 2021. The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America's longest war. (AP Photo/ Marcos Moreno) Credit: Marcos Moreno Credit: Marcos Moreno