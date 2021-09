EU ministers outline conditions for relations with Taliban

“What is clear is that the future of Afghanistan remains a key issue for us,” Borrell said. “It affects us, it affects the region, the international stability, and it has a direct impact for European security.”

“At the same time, the ministers strongly insisted on the idea that we remain committed to supporting the Afghan population,” he said.

Borrell stressed that the EU also wants to see an inclusive transition government formed in Afghanistan and the Taliban to honor their pledge to let foreigners and those who fear for their lives leave the country.

“Our engagement will depend on the fulfillment of these conditions," Borrell said.

The EU has suspended development assistance to the Afghan government but has pledged about 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) for the country for 2021-2024.

To ensure the evacuation of EU nationals and Afghan staff under the protection of member states and to assess how the Taliban respect the bloc's conditions, Borrell said that ministers agreed to establish a “joint European Union presence" in Kabul, if security conditions are met.

Foreign affairs ministers also acknowledged the need to coordinate with Afghanistan's neighbors through an EU regional political platform of cooperation aimed at stabilizing the whole region.

“This political platform will consider, among other issues, the management of population flows from Afghanistan; the prevention of the spread of terrorism; the fight against organized crime, including drug trafficking and human being smuggling," Borrell said.

Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, said such cooperation will try “to stop any future migration flows” to the bloc.

