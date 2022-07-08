EU, Morocco renew migration deal after Spanish border deaths

At the time, Moroccan authorities said the migrants had died as a result of a stampede. But several human rights organizations have called for an independent investigation into the deaths and condemned authorities on both sides of the border for excessive use of force. Morocco's Human Rights Association says 27 migrants died, four more than Morrocan authorities have reported. Many of the victims were believed to be Sudanese, it tweeted.

"The Commissioner and the two ministers welcomed the fact-finding commission set up by the Moroccan National Human Rights Council," the EU Commission statement said. Spanish prosecutors also announced last week they had launched an investigation into June 24.

Videos showing countless Black men lying on the ground that day, some motionless and bleeding as Moroccan officers stood over them, sparked public outrage and condemnation from the United Nations chief. Other images showed groups of men climbing a fence while hurling rocks at Moroccan anti-riot police and then collapsing on the ground.

“We profoundly lament the death of those migrants,” Marlaska said Friday while calling the events “a violent assault on our borders."

Both Marlaska and Johansson praised Morocco for its work, which according to the European Commission has prevented 26,000 irregular departures and dismantled around 100 “criminal trafficking networks."

