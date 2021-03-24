EU moves toward stricter export controls for COVID-19 shots

“I mention specifically the U.K.,” said EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis. Since the end of January, “some 10 million doses have been exported from the EU to the U.K. and zero doses have been exported from U.K. to the EU.”

“So it’s clear that we also need to look at those aspects of reciprocity and proportionality,” he said.

In comparison, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU has approved under the export regime 41 million vaccine doses to 33 countries in the last seven weeks and believes that it stands at the forefront of international vaccine-sharing efforts. The overall total is bigger still since many more vaccine exports were not covered by the export regime.

Some EU member states gearing up for Thursday's summit were fearful, however, that too tough an export stance could amount to a de facto export ban that undermines the EU's reputation as an open trading bloc.

Under a less stringent export control system in force so far, only one vaccine shipment in 381 has been barred. That was heading to Australia, which has a very limited coronavirus outbreak compared to the third surge of infections now facing many EU nations. World Health Organization officials say new infections are rising across Europe after previously declining for six weeks.

“We have secured more than enough doses for the entire population. But we have to ensure timely and sufficient vaccine deliveries to EU citizens,” von der Leyen said. "Every day counts.”

Under the new regime, EU officials would also take into account reciprocity and finding a right balance into account.

Canada also gets vaccines shipped from Europe and has received assurances "that these measures will not affect vaccine shipments to Canada,” said Canadian government spokesperson Youmy Han.

The EU has been feuding with AstraZeneca for months over exactly how many vaccine doses would be delivered by certain dates. Several vaccine producers, including Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca, were hit by technical production delays over the winter, just as worldwide demands for coronavirus vaccines soared. AstraZeneca has been producing less than half the doses the EU was counting on.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sought to ease the tensions over vaccines, speaking by phone in the past few days to European leaders including von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“The partnership we have with our European colleagues is very, very important and we continue to work with them,” Johnson told lawmakers on Wednesday. “I don’t think that blockades of either vaccines … or ingredients for vaccines are sensible.”

“I would just gently point out to anyone considering a blockade … that companies may look at such actions and draw conclusions about whether or not it is sensible to make future investments in countries where blockades are imposed,” Johnson said.

___

Rob Gillies contributed from Toronto, Jill Lawless from London.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

European Council President Charles Michel, second left, talks to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, right on a screen, during a video conference ahead of a EU summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Stephanie Lecocq, Photo Pool via AP) Credit: Stephanie Lecocq Credit: Stephanie Lecocq

Javier Crespo receives a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, during a mass vaccination campaign at Sn Pedro Hospital, in Logrono, northern Spain, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Spain resumed the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) Credit: Alvaro Barrientos Credit: Alvaro Barrientos

European Commissioner for An Economy that Works for the People Valdis Dombrovskis talks during a news conference on the export transparency and authorisation mechanism at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Stephanie Lecocq/Photo Pool via AP) Credit: Stephanie Lecocq Credit: Stephanie Lecocq