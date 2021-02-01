EU nations have received 18.5 million COVID-19 vaccines

Officials in Brussels quarreled with AstraZeneca last week after the pharmaceutical company said it would deliver smaller-than-expected supplies to EU member nations. The EU ordered up to 400 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine but the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company said last month it would only supply 31 million doses during the first quarter of the year due to production issues.

Following a heated dispute, the company agreed Sunday to supply 9 million additional doses to the EU before the end of March. The EU commission said it will continue discussions to try and get more doses from the drugmaker.

The shipment of vaccine shots was also disrupted by delays last month in the production of vaccines at a Pfizer plant in Belgium, which has now returned to normal.

According to the EU, a total of four million doses were delivered to EU countries last week — 3.5 million from Pfizer-BioNTech and 500,000 manufactured by Moderna.

Despite the repeated setbacks, the EU remains confident member states can achieve the commission’s goal that 70% of the adult population across the bloc will be vaccinated by the end of the summer.

Syringes with Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are ready to be used at the Nurse Isabel Zendal Hospital in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

People queue in front of the vaccination center against the COVID -19 disease at the 'Arena Treptow' in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Chancellor Angela Merkel and German state governors are going to talk on Monday with representatives of the pharmaceutical industry beefing up the country's sluggish vaccination campaign. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

