EU official: Omicron to be dominant variant by mid-January

“We're seeing an increasing number of people falling ill, a greater burden on hospitals and unfortunately an increase in the number of deaths," she said.

Von der Leyen insisted that the increase in infections remains due “almost exclusively" to the delta variant.

“And what I'm concerned about is that we now seeing the new variant omicron on the horizon, which is apparently even more infectious."

Thanks to the high rate of vaccination in the bloc and the availability of vaccine doses, Von der Leyen said that Europe is now in a better position to fight the virus. She said that more than 300 million people in the EU have been fully vaccinated and that 62 million people got a booster jab.

“Initial data from omicron shows us that this triple jab is the best protection against the new variant," she said.

