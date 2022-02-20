EU official: Turkey will gain by curbing migration to Cyprus

Cypriot officials have accused Turkey of deliberately channeling migrants to the island’s north.

“What I see here today along the Green Line is shocking, it’s a completely different perception of the problem than seeing it from a distance,” said Schinas, adding that Cyprus with its limited resources has to shoulder an “extremely large, disproportionate” burden.

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said Cyprus has in recent years received more migrants per capita than any other EU country.

Schinas said the EU is working with Cypriot authorities to thwart migrant crossings. He also said Cyprus should receive significant financial assistance to cope with migrant arrivals and ramp up repatriations of those whose asylum cases have been rejected.

“As far as migration goes, we in Europe have to stop working as firefighters rushing from crisis to crisis and work as architects of a new, overall, cohesive European framework on handling the migration and asylum issues,” Schinas said.

Nouris said Cyprus will ask the EU border agency Frontex to monitor the waters between Turkey and Cyprus and send a representative to the Istanbul airport and the island's breakaway north to check for migrants.

Caption Area residents block a motorway near a refugee camp to protest what they say are the various problems that have arisen as a result of an overflowing migrant reception center near their community on the western outskirts of the Cypriot capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Hundreds residents of area villages block a motorway near a refugee camp. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias

Caption Residents block a motorway near a refugee camp as they shout slogans and hold a banner that reading in Greek "600 persons Not 2600", to protest what they say are the various problems that have arisen as a result of an overflowing migrant reception center near their community on the western outskirts of the Cypriot capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Hundreds residents of area villages block a motorway near a refugee camp. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias

Caption Area residents block a motorway near a refugee camp, hold banners reading in Greek "The government to take responsibility", right, "Restriction within the camp" left, to protest what they say are the various problems that have arisen as a result of an overflowing migrant reception center near their community on the western outskirts of the Cypriot capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Hundreds residents of area villages block a motorway near a refugee camp. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias

Caption European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas, right, and Interior Minister Nicos Nouris inspect points along a United Nations-controlled buffer zone used by migrants to cross from the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north to seek asylum in the internationally recognized south near the medieval center of the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Schinas says Turkey "has more to gain than lose" if it works with the 27 member bloc in stemming migrant arrivals from its airports and shores to ethnically divided Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias

Caption European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas, left, and Interior Minister Nicos Nouris inspect points along a United Nations-controlled buffer zone used by migrants to cross from the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north to seek asylum in the internationally recognized south near the medieval center of the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Schinas says Turkey "has more to gain than lose" if it works with the 27 member bloc in stemming migrant arrivals from its airports and shores to ethnically divided Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias

Caption European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas, left, and Interior Minister Nicos Nouris inspect points along a United Nations-controlled buffer zone used by migrants to cross from the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north to seek asylum in the internationally recognized south near the medieval center of the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Schinas says Turkey "has more to gain than lose" if it works with the 27 member bloc in stemming migrant arrivals from its airports and shores to ethnically divided Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias

Caption A man stands in front of a wall reading 'Migrants Welcome" before European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas and Interior Minister Nicos Nouris inspect points along a United Nations-controlled buffer zone used by migrants to cross from the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north to seek asylum in the internationally recognized south near the medieval center of the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Schinas says Turkey "has more to gain than lose" if it works with the 27 member bloc in stemming migrant arrivals from its airports and shores to ethnically divided Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias