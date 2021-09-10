EU orders Italy to recover 'illegal state aid' from Alitalia

She said the loans could not be considered rescue aid under the rules for companies in difficulty because they were not paid back within six months and because no restructuring plan had been agreed to get the airline back into the black.

Italy’s Economy Ministry announced in July that a new airline to replace Alitalia would take to the skies on Oct. 15. Alitalia’s last flights are expected to operate up until then. The ministry said the new carrier will be called ITA, which stands for Italia Trasporto Aereo, or Italy Air Transport.

The commission also said Friday that ITA would not be considered the economic successor of Alitalia and that an capital injections totaling 1.35 billion euros ($1.6 billion) into the new venture are in line with market conditions and as such are not considered to be illegal state aid.