EU parliament calls on Belarus to stop mistreating imprisoned political hopeful

Viktar Babaryka was handed a 14-year prison sentence in 2021 on charges that he rejected as political punishment for launching a bid to challenge Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in a 2020 presidential election.

The European Parliament said that Babaryka was hospitalized in April with traces of beatings that required surgery. Babaryka's supporters said that the authorities haven't released any information about his condition and barred his lawyer from visiting him.