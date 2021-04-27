EU parliament lifts immunity of Greek far-right lawmaker

“Impunity cannot be tolerated,” Toussaint said in a statement, and she warned more broadly about the dangers of hate speech in Europe and the violence it provokes.

Greek government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni, asked about the lifting of Lagos’ immunity, said “all actions have been taken for the European arrest warrant” to be issued quickly for the European Parliament member.

Golden Dawn was founded as a neo-Nazi group in the 1980s. It saw a surge in popularity during the 2010-2018 financial crisis, gaining parliamentary representation between 2012 and 2019.

The five-year trial was launched following the 2013 murder of rap singer and left-wing activist Pavlos Fyssas, who was stabbed to death by a Golden Dawn supporter.