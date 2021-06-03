EU plans digital ID wallet for bloc's post-pandemic life

The digital wallet “will enable us to do in any member state as we do at home without any extra cost and fewer hurdles,” Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission's executive vice president for digital, said. "And do this in a way that is secure and transparent.”

Digital is a key part of the EU's post-COVID 19 recovery package: A 750 billion-euro ($915 billion) stimulus fund includes benchmarks for member countries to spend one-fifth of the money on digital projects such as digitizing public administration.

Some EU countries already have their own national digital ID systems, and the wallet Brussels is developing would work with them. All EU residents would be entitled to one, but they won’t be mandatory, according to the EU Commission.

The commission plans to discuss the wallet with the EU's 27 member countries and aims to get them to agree on technical details by the fall so pilot projects can begin.