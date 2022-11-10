EU pledges $250m to Moldova to tackle acute energy crisis

“We are facing the worst energy crisis in three decades,” Sandu said Thursday. “A crisis in which energy resources are being used as weapons against democracy.”

“Only together, in solidarity, will we be able to survive the coming winter and preserve our freedom and a peaceful and democratic future,” Sandu added.

In June, Moldova was granted EU candidate status, but the country likely won’t obtain full membership for years, since it is conditional on a series of reforms in areas such as tackling corruption, organized crime and strengthening human rights and the rule of law.

“We want to bring Moldova into the safe and prosperous space of the European Union,” Sandu said, “where human life and freedom are supreme values … and states are not attacked for the development path they choose.”

Von der Leyen also said Thursday that a donors’ meeting will be held in Paris later this month, to help Moldova purchase energy resources. “Moldova is part of our European family. And family must stick together when the times are getting tough and difficult," she said.

On Friday, the European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will also pay an official visit to Moldova.

___

McGrath reported from Sighisoara, Romania.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: Aurel Obreja Credit: Aurel Obreja

Credit: Aurel Obreja Credit: Aurel Obreja

Credit: Aurel Obreja Credit: Aurel Obreja

Credit: Aurel Obreja Credit: Aurel Obreja