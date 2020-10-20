EU pledges $51 million as UN seeks $1 billion in Sahel aid

The offer came as part of a virtual ministerial meeting -- hosted by Denmark, Germany, the European Union and the United Nations -- aimed at spotlighting one of the world’s fastest growing humanitarian crises in a region plagued by increasing conflict, weak governance, and a lack of development.

“The EU’s pledge consists of 23.6 million euro in funding for humanitarian actions in Burkino Faso, Mali and Niger, and 20 million euro in development funding to address the food crisis afflicting the central Sahel region,” European Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari said. He said the EU has already “mobilized” 8 billion euros for the region since 2014.