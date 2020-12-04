EU police agency Europol warns of fake coronavirus vaccines

Europol said the “expected arrival of a genuine COVID-19 vaccine has already inspired criminal activities and will likely be exacerbated once vaccines become available.”

The statement came after Britain gave emergency approval Wednesday to a vaccine produced by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany-based BioNTech, making Britain the first Western country to authorize a vaccine against the coronavirus.

Europol, which is based in The Hague, said it was aware of criminals placing advertisements on dark web marketplaces “using the brands of genuine pharmaceutical companies that are already in the final stages of testing.”

The police agency said criminal networks also could target the supply chain for genuine vaccines, such as by illegally refilling empty vials if they are not correctly disposed of or hijacking vehicles transporting shots.

It urged EU members to share with Europol “any relevant information on criminal activities related to COVID-19 or flu vaccines.”