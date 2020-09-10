EU prolongs sanctions against scores for undermining Ukraine

EU headquarters said in a statement that the travel bans and asset freezes on 175 people and 44 “entities,” which are usually companies, banks, associations or other organizations, will be prolonged until March 15.

The EU imposed sanctions on Russia after it annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, and refuses to recognize Moscow’s authority there. The bloc has separate sanctions targeting the Russian economy and other restrictive measures linked to the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol.