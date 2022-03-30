EU proposes new rules to discourage disposable fast fashion

Almost three-quarters of all clothing and textiles used in EU are imported. In 2019, the 27-nation bloc imported over 80 billion euros ($89.2 billion) in clothes, mainly from China, Bangladesh and Turkey, according to the European Commission, and the average consumer throws away 11 kilos (over 24 pounds) of textiles a year.

Although targeting clothing made for mass consumption, the EU also wants luxury brands to set the standard for sustainable fashion in an industry where the fleeting and ephemeral is essential to turnover.

“There’s a cultural change taking place,” Timmermans said, added that major fashion houses “are always the first to show the way forward.”

“The designers, the artists - they realize that the world has changed and that we need to revisit the way we design fashion," he said.

Caption European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, speaks at the start of the European Commission weekly College Meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The European Union is warning consumers to stop using their clothing like throwaway tissues and is planning measures to counter the spiraling use of polluting "fast fashion." (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard

Caption European Commissioner for European Green Deal Frans Timmermans arrives for the European Commission weekly College Meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The European Union is warning consumers to stop using their clothing like throwaway tissues and is planning measures to counter the spiraling use of polluting "fast fashion." (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard