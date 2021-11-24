EU prosecutors appoint delayed Slovenia nominees for 5 years

But on Wednesday, the EPPO said that its college of national representatives had endorsed the two. “They have been appointed for a period of five years, like all other European Delegated Prosecutors,” a statement said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the government would accept appointing them for five years. Under EU rules, governments should seek Kosevi’s approval, or at least consult her, before changing their nominees.

EPPO is made up of 22 of the EU’s 27 member countries. Hungary, Poland and Sweden decided not to join, and Denmark and Ireland have an opt-out in EU justice matters.

Critics accuse Jansa of assuming increasingly authoritarian ways similar to those of his ally, hard-line Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. They claim that Jansa’s government has pressured Slovenian media and spurred hate speech, while mishandling the coronavirus crisis.