EU regulator advises AstraZeneca's COVID drug be cleared

EMA said the drug's side effects were mostly mild, with some people reporting reactions at the injection point. The agency noted that research was done before the emergence of the hugely infectious omicron variant and said that it was evaluating data to determine if a different dose might be needed.

Although antibody drugs have been a standard treatment for treating COVID-19 infections for more than a year, AstraZeneca's is the first intended for long-term prevention against COVID-19 infection rather than as a short-term treatment.

People who could benefit from the antibody drug include cancer patients, organ transplant recipients and individuals taking immune-suppressing drugs for conditions like rheumatoid arthritis.

