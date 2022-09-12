EU regulator clears Pfizer-BioNTech's tweaked COVID booster

The EU regulator said Monday that laboratory studies suggest the combination vaccine — which targets both the original COVID-19 virus as well as the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 — should trigger an effective immune response. The vaccine is expected to be as safe as the original version, but the agency will continue to track its rollout globally since the data is limited.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the modified vaccine shot the green light last month.