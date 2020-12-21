EU regulator meets to discuss approval of COVID-19 vaccine

Britain, Canada and the U.S. authorized the vaccine to be used according to emergency provisions, meaning the shot is an unlicensed product whose temporary use is justified by the pandemic that has killed almost 1.7 million people worldwide to date, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The EMA approval, however, is largely similar to the normal licensing procedure that would be granted to any new vaccine, only on an accelerated schedule.

In a statement last week, the agency stressed that the vaccine would only be approved after a scientific assessment showed its overall benefits outweighed the risks.

“A vaccine’s benefits in protecting people against COVID-19 must be far greater than any side effect or potential risks,” it said.

So far, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they have seen six cases of severe allergic reaction out of more than a quarter-million shots of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine given, including in one person with a history of vaccination reactions.

BioNTech and Pfizer offered the EU 400 million doses of the vaccine, but the bloc's executive Commission chose to buy only 200 million doses, with an option for 100 million more.

Exterior view of the European Medicines Agency in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, where the EMA's human medicines committee is holding an exceptional, fully virtual, meeting to conclude the evaluation of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Exterior view of the European Medicines Agency in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, where the EMA's human medicines committee is holding an exceptional, fully virtual, meeting to conclude the evaluation of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong