EU regulator recommends Pfizer's COVID pill be authorized

Pfizer currently has 180,000 treatment courses available worldwide, with roughly 60,000 to 70,000 allocated to the U.S. The company said it expects to have 250,000 available in the U.S. by the end of January.

The European Medicines Agency said its decision was made based on a review of the drug's use in people who were mostly infected with the delta variant of COVID-19, but they believed it would also be helpful in curbing the current surge caused by the ultra-contagious omicron variant.

“Based on laboratory studies, Paxlovid is also expected to be active against omicron and other variants,” the regulator said. It said the drug's safety profile was “favorable” and that side effects were generally mild.

Peter Liese, the European Parliament's spokesperson for health, called the decision a “real ray of hope” for a return to normality after the pandemic. But he cautioned that there were no guarantees from the European Commission or member countries that the drug would delivered quickly.

In a statement, Liese said he had recently sent Pfizer's CEO “an urgent appeal” following EU negotiations to obtain the drug.

