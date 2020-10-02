EU regulator starts safety review of coronavirus drug

The European Medicines Agency said the potential problem of kidney toxicity caused by remdesivir was evaluated when the conditional approval was given but that analysis was mainly based on animal studies. It noted that kidney injuries can be caused by other factors, including diabetes and the coronavirus itself.

The regulator said recommendations for the use of remdesivir remain unchanged; doctors are already advised to monitor patients for kidney complications prior to starting treatment and not to use the drug in patients with known kidney problems.

The agency said “enhanced safety monitoring” is in place to detect potentially worrying and unexpected side effects from remdesivir through monthly safety reports.

Early studies testing remdesivir in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 found that those who received the treatment recovered quicker than those who didn’t.

On Thursday, the EMA said it had begun the process of potentially fast-tracking approval for an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.