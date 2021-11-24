EU says economic recovery threatened by COVID-19 resurgence

Medical experts warned of more hardship ahead, and called for urgent measures that could impact crucial sectors like the restaurant, bar and tourism industries, already badly hit by the virus last year.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said in a report Wednesday that the burden from the highly contagious delta variant first detected in India “is expected to be very high in December and January,” unless drastic government action in taken and vaccinations tick further upward.

It all goes against initial expectations for the holiday season when it was thought that Europeans unburdened by COVID-19 restrictions would dip into their forced savings of the past year and spend, giving the economy a major shot in the arm.

Now, the ECDC warned, “the end-of-year festive season is traditionally associated with activities such as social gatherings, shopping and travelling, which pose significant additional risks for intensified transmission of Delta.”

ECDC Director Andrea Ammon spoke of health systems already being overwhelmed in some EU nations, and others being close to it. “We have to take it now really serious in the sense that measures have to be applied in order to reduce transmission.”

In the past though, this has meant lockdowns and wholesale closures of businesses that were responsible for the unprecedented economic slump.

Ammon was addressing everything from less intrusive measures such as mandatory mask wearing or remote work to lockdowns.

“We still have some time until Christmas,” Ammon said. "But if the situation doesn’t get better, it might mean that these measures should be taken over Christmas as well.”

___

Follow all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Caption People wear a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they walk in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption A man walks to the Health Pass control zone outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, Nov.24, 2021.Infections and virus-related hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise in France in recent weeks, and the government is stepping up enforcement of the health pass and encouraging people to get booster shots (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption FILE - Medical staff attend to a patient at the COVID-19 ICU unit of the hospital in Bratislava, Slovakia, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Slovakia recorded another new record in coronavirus infections as the government was discussing a national lockdown to tame the surge on Wednesday. (Martin Baumann/TASR via AP, File) Credit: Martin Baumann Credit: Martin Baumann

Caption People stand in line in front of a COVID-19 vaccination center in Eggenfelden, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Armin Weigel/dpa via AP) Credit: Armin Weigel Credit: Armin Weigel