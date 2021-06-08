EU says it will act 'firmly' if UK doesn't honor Brexit deal

The U.K. angered Brussels earlier this year when it unilaterally extended a grace period delaying the inspection of many supermarket items shipped to Northern Ireland from England, Scotland and Wales. The Telegraph reported that the U.K. may extend this action to include chilled meats such as sausages and ground beef, which won't be allowed into Northern Ireland from July 1 unless the two sides strike a deal.

Sefcovic cautioned against such action, saying negotiators should strive to achieve “mutually agreed compliance paths.”

“If this does not happen, and if the U.K. takes further unilateral action over the coming weeks, the EU will not be shy in reacting swiftly, firmly and resolutely to ensure that the UK abides by its international law obligations.”

While Sefcovic didn’t specify what those actions might be, the Times of London quoted an unidentified EU official as saying the bloc was ready to impose trade sanctions and retaliatory tariffs.

Britain accused the EU of taking an unnecessarily “purist approach” to the new rules.

"There’s no case whatsoever for preventing chilled meats from being sold in Northern Ireland," said Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain. “We are working very hard to try and resolve these issues consensually,"

“Time is starting to run out and solutions are urgently needed," he added.