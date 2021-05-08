EU says US stand on patent virus waiver is no 'magic bullet'

“First of all, you must open up,” said Macron. “In the United States, in the United Kingdom, 100 percent of what has been produced has been used in the domestic market.” Macron said that “first of all, the Anglo Saxons must stop their bans on exports."

The EU is trying to regain the diplomatic initiative on vaccines after Biden put it on the back foot with his surprising endorsement of lifting patent protections on COVID-19 vaccines, seeking to solve the problem of getting shots into the arms of people in poorer countries.

Macron and other EU leaders have insisted that first of all production capacity must be ramped up by, among other things, reconverting factories so they can quickly start producing vaccines through a transfer of technology. Developed nations should also increase vaccine donations to poorer countries.

Only after that, Macron said, can the debate on patent waivers start having an impact.

“Today, there is not a factory in the world that cannot produce doses for poor countries because of a patent issue,” Macron said.

___

Casert reported from Brussels.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the Crystal Palace in Porto, Portugal, Saturday, May 8, 2021. On Saturday, EU leaders hold an online summit with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, covering trade, climate change and help with India's COVID-19 surge. (Violeta Santos Moura, Pool via AP) Credit: Violeta Santos Moura Credit: Violeta Santos Moura

