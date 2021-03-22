EU set to target 11 Myanmar officials over coup, crackdown

“We are going to take sanctions against 11 persons involved in the coup and on the repression of the demonstrators,” Borrell told reporters before chairing a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Myanmar’s military junta prevented Parliament from convening on Feb. 1. It claimed that last November’s elections, won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party in a landslide, were tainted by fraud. The election commission that confirmed the victory has since been replaced by the junta.