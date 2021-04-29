EU study: GMO laws needs overhaul; environmentalists protest

Still, the European Commission said the study also highlighted concerns over the safety and environmental impact on biodiversity, and problems with the traceability of such products, especially when it comes to coexistence with traditional farms.

Kyriakides insisted that any business considerations should come second to consumer safety and the environment.

Still, just suggesting that the current legislation should be revamped had environmental nongovernmental organizations up in arms.

“The European Commission has fallen hook, line and sinker for the biotech industry’s spin, and has set the future of food and farming in the EU down a dark path," said Mute Schimpf of Friends of the Earth Europe, reflecting the views of many environmentalists.

She said that the study was “suggesting tearing up decades of the precautionary principle, by allowing new GM crops onto our fields and plates without safety tests.”

EU officials were insisting though that the study was the first step in a long legislative process that needed to get approval from the bloc's member states and the European Parliament where big changes could be made.