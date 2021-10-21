EU summit to load pressure on Poland over rule of law

“It is easy to get the money and the advantages that Europe brings and then not respect the rules,” he said.

EU Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova agreed but insisted financial measures could follow. “We prefer dialogue,” she said, “but we will need other instruments, if needed.”

Still, France threw itself behind the stance of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has called for calm, dialogue and compromise since the bloc could ill afford such a fundamental fight as it seeks to emerge from the biggest economic crisis in its history.

EU nations have warned for years against what they see as a backsliding of democratic principles in Poland when it comes to an independent judiciary and a free media.

They said the conservative PIS government stacked the constitutional court with handpicked judges and then see the same court challenge the supremacy of EU laws, arguing it should be subordinate to key national values in cases where they diverge.

It is a power play between a nation and the EU which also set Britain on course for Brexit. The extent of the legal move of Poland's constitutional court to question the supremacy of EU law is unprecedented however, officials said.

The EU aims to present a united front that makes its 27 nations a formidable power in the world, while they would be bystanders just as individual countries. But even if member states are happy to see that power used in international relations, some abhor it when it affects them.

Morawiecki defended his country’s stance that the highest law in Poland is the country’s constitution. Yet he has brushed off comments from opponents of his government who fear that the court’s ruling has put the country on a path to a possible exit from the EU.

The European Commission has several options to try to make Warsaw comply with EU law, notably by continuing to hold up the country’s access to billions of euros in European money to help revive its economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The EU’s executive arm can also start infringement procedures, or decide to activate a mechanism allowing the suspension of payments of EU money to a member country breaching the principles of the rule of law in a way that affects the bloc’s budget or financial interests.

Caption Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki delivers his speech Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. The European Union's top official locked horns Tuesday with Poland's prime minister, arguing that a recent ruling from the country's constitutional court challenging the supremacy of EU laws is a threat to the bloc's foundations and won't be left unanswered. (Ronald Wittek, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Ronald Wittek Credit: Ronald Wittek