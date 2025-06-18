EU summons Russia envoy over attack of a diplomat in Vladivostok

Der Spiegel said that the woman was attacked after leaving her hotel for an early morning walk. It said a car pulled up alongside her, and that two men got out. She was threatened, and then beaten up. The men were believed to work for Russian security authorities, the news magazine said, citing EU diplomatic sources.

“We condemn any violence against EU diplomats. They must be able to carry out their duties free from fear and intimidation,” EU spokesperson Anitta Hipper said. “The safety of our staff is paramount, and we will continue to review the protection of our diplomatic staff.”

Russia’s representative in Brussels was summoned “for clarifications.” No further details were provided.