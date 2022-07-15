EU takes Hungary to highest court over LGBT, media rules

The governing Fidesz party argued the measures were meant to protect children from pedophilia. But the law spurred large protests in the capital, Budapest, and critics, including numerous international rights organizations, said the measures served to stigmatize LGBTQ people and conflate them with pedophiles.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen immediately called the law “a shame” and made it a point of pride to counter it with legal procedures. Friday's decision was the latest step in the drawn-out process.

At the same time, the commission has long criticized the retrenchment of media freedoms in the member state and on Friday it took Hungary to the European Court of Justice because it believes it muscled out a radio station because it refused to toe the government line.

Commercial station Klubradio, which went off the air over a year ago, was one of the last radio channels in Hungary that regularly featured opposition politicians and other critical voices during its news and talk programs.

Critics of the government say the station’s liberal stance led to a discriminatory decision by the country’s media regulator when it refused to renew Klubradio’s broadcasting license.

The station has broadcast only online since losing its radio frequency.

"The (EU) Commission believes that Hungary is in breach of EU law by applying disproportionate and nontransparent conditions to the renewal of Klubradio’s rights to use radio spectrum,” the EU statement said.

