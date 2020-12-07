EU tells online platforms to better explain search rankings

The EU guidelines are aimed at helping businesses selling online by making competition fairer for all-important product search rankings. Internet companies will have to share with businesses the information they need to improve the online profile of their goods and services sold via the platforms.

“These guidelines set the standard for algorithmic ranking transparency and will increase fairness in the online platform economy, which drives innovation and welfare for millions of Europeans,” said Margrethe Vestager, the EU's executive vice president in charge of digital affairs.