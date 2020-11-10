EU to buy up to 300 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

“And more will come. Because we need to have a broad portfolio of vaccines based on different technologies,” von der Leyen said. “We have already started working with member states to prepare national vaccination campaigns. We are almost there. In the meantime, let us be prudent, and stay safe.”

The commission said once a vaccine is ready, member states should have access to it at the same time, and give priority to groups including healthcare workers and people over 60 years, as well as people with health conditions making them more vulnerable.

BioNTech said Tuesday that it and Pfizer have so far signed commercial supply agreements for 570 million doses in 2020 and 2021, with options to purchase an additional 600 million doses.