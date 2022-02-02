EU to deliver more vessels to Libyan partners before summer

Trautmann downplayed human rights concerns and documented abuse of people who were returned to Libya.

The EU official's comments come a week after the Associated Press revealed that the European Union was adamant in continuing training and supporting the Libyan coast guard despite acknowledging human rights violations and the "excessive use of force" in a confidential military report.

From 2014 to 2020 Europe has spent more than 500 million euros ($565 million) on programs in Libya, mainly related to migration and border management, Trautmann said.

"Libya is not a poor country, so what is missing currently is capacities and structures but not necessarily money," she said. The EU official added that the EU's new programs in Libya will focus on developing and strengthening democracy and the rule of law in the politically divided country with 20 million euros a year that could be increased to 32-37 million euros.

Libya failed to hold much-anticipated presidential elections originally scheduled for Dec. 24. The postponement was a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the oil-rich Mediterranean nation.

Trautmann also highlighted the need to push for a transition to clean energy in Libya and the implementation of "environmental measures" to address the impacts of climate change on migration.

“If we are serious about implementing the European Green Deal we also need to address exclusive reliance on fossil resources on third countries, particularly our neighbors.”

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration