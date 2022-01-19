EU to subtract millions from funds to Poland over coal mine

The first payment amounts to 15 million euros ($17 million) plus 30,000 euros in interest.

“What the Commission needs to do now is to identify a suitable or appropriate payment against which the compensation can be made,” Ujvari said.

Once it does that, the Commission will inform Polish authorities and give them at least 10 working days to comment.

“And following that, the Commission will deduct the amount concerned from the payment identified,” he added.

The Polish and Czech governments have been holding talks in search of a solution to the problem but have still failed to reach a settlement.

Last month a new Polish ambassador to Prague was recalled after he criticized his own country's approach to the dispute, alleging there had been arrogance and a “lack of empathy” on the Polish side.

