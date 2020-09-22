EU to UK: stop playing 'games' with Brexit trade talks

Johnson's proposed a bill earlier this month that would disregard part of the withdrawal treaty dealing with trade between Ireland and the United Kingdom only added to the frustration.

“Dear friends in London: Stop the games. Time is running out," said Roth ahead of the meeting. “What we really need is a fair basis for negotiations."

Johnson is pushing ahead with plans to pass the bill into law in the coming weeks, though it has met with opposition from some lawmakers in his Conservative Party.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday accused Johnson of acting “recklessly and irresponsibly, with no thought for the long-term impact on the standing of the United Kingdom in the world.”

The EU has given Johnson until the end of the month to withdraw his bill or face EU action. That would further escalate tensions and dim any remaining hope of getting a trade deal ahead of Oct. 15, which Johnson himself has set as a deadline.

The EU has not explicitly said what action it would take but EU Vice President Maros Sefcovic indicated it would stay within the rules of dispute settlement set out in the withdrawal agreement.

“I would like to underscore that the EU believes in calm, constructive cooperation through the channels created by the withdrawal agreement," Sefcovic said. He added he would meet with his U.K. counterpart, Michael Gove, on Monday.

