EU top official regrets 'mistakes' over vaccine export gaffe

“The bottom line is that mistakes were made in the process leading up to the decision," von der Leyen said. “And I deeply regret that. But in the end we got it right."

Von der Leyen spoke a day after Britain’s chief Brexit minister said that relations between the United Kingdom and the EU have suffered from turbulence since their economic divorce six weeks ago,

Britain left the EU politically just over a year ago, and quit the bloc’s economic structures on Dec. 31. Since then, customs and veterinary checks have been imposed on goods moving between Britain and EU member nations — and on some British goods going to Northern Ireland because it shares a border with Ireland.

The checks have unsettled the delicate political balance in Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K. and where some people identify as British and some as Irish. The new measures are opposed by pro-British Unionists, who say they drive a wedge between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K.

Northern Ireland authorities halted veterinary checks and withdrew border staff from ports for several days this month after threatening graffiti appeared referring to port workers as targets.

Von der Leyen added that the EU's executive arm would do its “utmost to protect the peace of Norther Ireland, just as it has done through the entire Brexit process.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a debate on the united EU approach to COVID-19 vaccinations at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

