EU, Ukraine to discuss military training and cyberthreats

The European Council, which represents the national governments of all EU nations, on Monday adopted new sanctions on eight more individuals, including judges, prosecutors and security officers.

“Those individuals have taken biased decisions in politically-motivated cases, and prosecuted or oppressed opponents of the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol," the council said.

According to the EU, the Russian travel bans and asset freezes now target 185 people and 48 entities.

The annexation and Moscow’s backing of rebels in the east of Ukraine, where more than 14,000 have been killed since 2014, plunged Russia’s relations with the West to post-Cold War lows. The tensions rose again this year after Russia increased troop numbers near its borders with Ukraine, including in Crimea, eliciting international outrage.

At Tuesday's summit, EU Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are set to reiterate the EU's “unwavering" commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, officials said. Zelenskyy will represent Ukraine during the talks.

They will also discuss disinformation and cybersecurity with their Ukrainian counterparts. Both sides have already started a cyber-dialogue, with a second round of discussions on that topic scheduled for next year.

“What we are looking to achieve is to really put in place a mechanism to strengthen and deepen on almost a daily basis the inter-institutional cooperation on cybersecurity," an official said.

Other discussions at the summit will center around the progress made since the EU and Ukraine signed a free trade and visa-free travel deal in 2014.

The EU will acknowledge efforts made by Kyiv to keep pushing reforms — including in the rule of law and judiciary, and the creation of effective anti-corruption mechanisms. Other topics will also include climate change, aviation, energy, and cooperation in tackling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.