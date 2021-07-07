EU upbeat over economic growth, concerned about inflation

But he warned that the EU “must redouble our vaccination efforts, building on the impressive progress made in recent months: the spread of the delta variant is a stark reminder that we have not yet emerged from the shadow of the pandemic.”

The commission said that the economic risks depend on how households and companies respond to any new tightening of restrictions to stop the spread of variants. It also warned that inflation could rise if supply restrictions last and price pressures are passed on to consumer prices.

For now, inflation in the EU is forecast to average 2.2% this year, up 0.3 percentage points over predictions in May, and 1.6% in 2022. It’s forecast to average 1.9% in the euro area in 2021, up 0.2 percentage points, and 1.4% next year.