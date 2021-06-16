EU urges members to stay united as ties worsen with Russia

European heavyweight Germany has strong economic interests with Russia, notably the NordStream 2 undersea pipeline project, and a number of countries, including the other heavyweight EU member France, are reluctant when it comes to imposing sanctions on Russia.

Borrell, who was publicly humiliated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a trip to Moscow in February, said the only way to force Russia to listen to the EU is for its member states to refuse to be divided or do bilateral deals with President Vladimir Putin's government.

“I have been told directly: Russia is not interested in engaging with the European Union and they prefer to go directly to talk with member states … that are especially relevant for them,” said Borrell, as U.S. President Joe Biden and Putin were holding talks in Geneva.

“If Europeans want to show unity in front of Russia, and they want really to implement this policy, they will have to understand that they cannot go one by one having bilateral deals,” he said. “If everybody said: ‘You have to talk with the European Union,’ then Russia will have to talk with the European Union or talk with no one.”

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a news conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Borrell unveiled a new set of proposals for the EU to deal with an increasingly authoritarian Russia, and his report will be discussed by the bloc's leaders at a summit next week. (Johanna Geron/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Johanna Geron Credit: Johanna Geron

