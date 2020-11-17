EU urges Poland, Hungary to sign up to big money budget

“I ask everyone in the EU to live up to their responsibility," Roth said. “It's not the time for vetoes, but for acting swiftly and in the spirit of solidarity. Our people would pay a very high price of a blockade."

In Warsaw and Budapest, right-wing governments are adamantly opposed to the rule of law mechanism that could cause them to lose EU money if they continue with policies seen as eroding democratic standards.

On Monday, ambassadors voted by a qualified majority - around two-thirds - in favor of the rule of law mechanism, but Poland and Hungary then blocked the procedure for the adoption of a mechanism allowing the EU to borrow money for the recovery.

The move did not come as a surprise after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote a letter to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel saying he would veto the budget and post-pandemic relief package. The EU commission said it has yet to answer the letter, while Roth said Germany will continue to negotiate to “overcome the remaining political obstacles."

“Our objective remains to conclude this very difficult negotiations as soon as possible," he said. EU leaders are likely to discuss the the scorching topic on Thursday evening during a videoconference summit.

EU officials insisted on the new mechanism linking rule of law to funding in order to have a tool to use against the governments of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland and Orban of Hungary, both of which stand accused by the EU of eroding judicial independence and media freedoms. In addition, Orban’s government faces criticism for stigmatizing non-governmental organizations promoting civil liberties and for allegedly misusing EU funds to enrich his political allies.