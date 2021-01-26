EU urges US to draft joint rule book to rein in tech giants

Von der Leyen said: “We want the platforms to be transparent about how their algorithms work. Because we cannot accept that decisions that have a far-reaching impact on our democracy are taken by computer programs alone.”

She said the EU wants the onus put on the tech giants, saying that “we want it clearly laid down that internet companies take responsibility for the manner in which they disseminate, promote and remove content.”

Von der Leyen also referred to the decision earlier this month by Facebook and Twitter to cut off President Donald Trump from their platforms for allegedly inciting the assault on the U.S. Capitol, an unprecedented step that underscored the immense power of tech giants to regulate speech.

“No matter how tempting it may have been for Twitter to switch off President Trump’s account, such serious interference with freedom of expression should not be based on company rules alone,” she said. “There needs to be a framework of laws for such far-reaching decisions.”