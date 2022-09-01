EU: US electric vehicle tax credit reduces buyers' choices

“While the EU aims to cooperate closely with the US in climate action, green measures should not be designed in a discriminatory, WTO-incompatible way," it said.

Dombrovskis recalled during the call that “that discriminating against EU manufacturers makes it much more difficult for them to contribute to the electrification of vehicles in the US, reduces the choice of US consumers when they wish to buy electric vehicles."

The EU Commission said both sides agreed to continue discussions on the topic.

