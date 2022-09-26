EU, US question Serbia's EU commitment after Russia deal

European Commission spokesman Peter Stano warned on Monday that Serbia’s relations with Russia can't be “business as usual” under the current circumstances when Moscow is violating the U.N. Charter with its armed forces committing atrocities in Ukraine.

“It’s a very clear sign of their intention to strengthen their ties, to further strengthen relations between Serbia and Russia and this is raising serious questions,” he said. “We are taking this very seriously and we are following this up."

U.S. Ambassador Christopher R. Hill said “further alignment with Russia is a step in the wrong direction and contrary to Serbia’s stated European aspirations.”

“The United States believes that no country should be expanding cooperation with Russia while it continues its war of aggression against Ukraine,” Hill said in a statement to The Associated Press. “News of this agreement signed with Russia was surprising and stands in stark contrast with other constructive meetings in New York with Serbian officials.”

Under the 10-year rule of Serbian populist leader Aleksandar Vucic, a former ultranationalist, Serbia has been steadily sliding away from its proclaimed EU goals and establishing close political ties with Russia.