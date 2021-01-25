EU wants full recognition for UK envoy in post-Brexit spat

“It’s not a friendly signal; the first one the United Kingdom has sent to us immediately after leaving the European Union. If things have to continue like this there’s no good prospects,” said Borrell, almost exactly a year after Britain officially left the EU in an acrimonious divorce.

“We do not ask for something new, or we don’t ask for special treatment,” he said. Borrell gave no indication of what the EU might do if the problem isn’t resolved soon.

The U.K. foreign office said last week that “the EU, its delegation and staff will receive the privileges and immunities necessary to enable them to carry out their work in the U.K. effectively.”

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell talks to journalists during a news conference following an EU Foreign Affairs minister meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Britain has sparked a post-Brexit spat with the European Union by declining to grant the bloc's first-ever ambassador to the country full diplomatic status. (John Thys/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: John Thys Credit: John Thys

