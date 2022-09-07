EU wants price cap on Russian gas, energy companies to pay

“We will therefore propose a solidarity contribution for fossil fuel companies,” von der Leyen said, urging member countries to “invest these revenues to support vulnerable households and invest in clean homegrown energy sources.”

She gave no other details. Some countries already have passed taxes on the windfall profits of energy companies.

Russian pipeline gas accounted for 40% of all imported gas into Europe before Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February but now only accounts for 9%, von der Leyen. Norway now delivers more gas to the bloc than Russia.

The commission believes the EU is prepared for the winter, with joint gas storage levels at 82%; well ahead of the 80% target that had been set for the end of October.

Combined Shape Caption European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. European Union countries should set a price cap on Russian gas and seek "solidarity contribution" from European oil and gas companies making extraordinary profit from market volatility sparked by the war in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo Combined Shape Caption European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. European Union countries should set a price cap on Russian gas and seek "solidarity contribution" from European oil and gas companies making extraordinary profit from market volatility sparked by the war in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

Combined Shape Caption European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. European Union countries should set a price cap on Russian gas and seek "solidarity contribution" from European oil and gas companies making extraordinary profit from market volatility sparked by the war in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo Combined Shape Caption European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. European Union countries should set a price cap on Russian gas and seek "solidarity contribution" from European oil and gas companies making extraordinary profit from market volatility sparked by the war in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

Combined Shape Caption European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. European Union countries should set a price cap on Russian gas and seek "solidarity contribution" from European oil and gas companies making extraordinary profit from market volatility sparked by the war in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo Combined Shape Caption European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. European Union countries should set a price cap on Russian gas and seek "solidarity contribution" from European oil and gas companies making extraordinary profit from market volatility sparked by the war in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo