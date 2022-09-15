EU wants to toughen cybersecurity rules for smart devices

“When it comes to cybersecurity, Europe is only as strong as its weakest link, be it a vulnerable member state or an unsafe product along the supply chain," said Thierry Breton, the EU commissioner for the internal market.

“Computers, phones, household appliances, virtual assistance devices, cars, toys… each and every one of these hundreds of millions of connected products is a potential entry point for a cyberattack."

Breton said most hardware and software products are currently not subject to any cybersecurity obligations.

If adopted, the regulation will require manufacturers to take into account cybersecurity in the design and development of their devices. And businesses will remain responsible for their security throughout the products' expected lifetime, or a minimum of five years.

Market authorities will have the power to withdraw or recall non-compliant devices and to fine companies that will not abide by the rules.