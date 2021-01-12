EU warns Iran enrichment moves could imperil nuclear deal

President-elect Joe Biden has said he hopes to return the U.S. to the deal, which was negotiated while he was vice president. Borrell and the other countries would welcome such a move.

“At this critical juncture, Iran’s action also risks undermining efforts aimed at building upon the existing diplomatic process. We urge Iran to refrain from further escalation and reverse this course of action without delay,” Borrell said in his statement, released late Monday.

He said that full and timely cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency "remains critical.”

Borrell added that the EU looks “forward to working with the incoming U.S. administration.”

Despite Iran’s violations, the IAEA has reported that Tehran continues to give inspectors full access to its nuclear sites — a key reason the signatories say it is worth preserving.