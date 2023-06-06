EU warns of 'solidarity fatigue' despite warm welcome for millions of Ukraine refugees

Johansson said the largest movement of refugees in Europe since World War II sent 16 million across the continent, after which about 11 million went back home and 1 million went further afield to places such as Canada and Britain.

Within the EU, a Temporary Protection Directive was issued to make sure Ukrainians could take shelter and receive help with as few strings as possible. Member states have even started building temporary Ukraine “villages” to help the refugees integrate better in society.

But the report warned that refugees who are pulled both ways between their refuge and their embattled homes suffer from trauma and loss, creating a “waiting dilemma.”

It makes “it difficult to decide to start learning a new language, to embark on more serious training or education programs, or to integrate children into the education system of the host country,” Asscher said, adding that companies also hesitate to invest in them since they might be gone at short notice.

Overall, Asscher said, “solidarity is alive and kicking. But there is fatigue, especially amongst the more vulnerable refugees as well as the most vulnerable in receiving societies.”

